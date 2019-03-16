Santa Rosa man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 16, 2019, 12:35PM

A 42-year-old man turned himself into police Friday afternoon after an apparent hit-and-run collision killed a Santa Rosa man walking along the roadway in the northeastern part of the city early that morning.

Daniel Joseph Bazzoli, of Santa Rosa, is the suspected driver in the fatal 1:20 a.m. crash on Highway 12, just west of Middle Rincon Road. The incident left 25-year-old Michael John Campbell dead on the westbound shoulder, and the driver of a mid-size pickup truck fled the scene, Santa Rosa police said.

Bazzoli was interviewed by investigators and allowed them to inspect his 2006 Mitsubishi Raider truck, which police believed was involved. The truck lost a front grill and passenger-side headlight in the collision. The truck showed damage consistent with the crash, police said.

Bazzoli was charged with felony hit-and-run and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

