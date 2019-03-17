Raley’s paying $350,000 to settle suit over alleged sale of expired baby formula and drugs

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said Raley’s Supermarkets agreed to pay a $350,000 settlement to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the supermarket chain illegally sold baby food formula and over-the-counter medications that were past their expiration dates.

According to a statement Friday from Ravitch’s office, the lawsuit stemmed from an investigation by four county district attorneys after expired products were found on store shelves. Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma and Sacramento counties conducted the investigation in the summer of 2017.

Raley’s agreed to “remove any of the covered products one week prior to the expiration date, and Raley’s was ordered to pay a total of $350,000 in civil penalties, costs and restitution,” the statement said.

Ravitch’s office said Raley’s was cooperative and responsive when told of the investigation and has now “implemented a robust stock-checking program to identify and remove any products on store shelves nearing their expiration dates as a result of this action.”