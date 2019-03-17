How to help the victims of the New Zealand shootings

As Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, grieved after attacks on two mosques killed at least 50 people and injured dozens more, several charities sought donations to help the wounded and the victims’ families rebuild their lives.

Donors can research the organization or charity before offering help by checking the website Charity Navigator, which grades charities based on transparency, accountability and financial health.

Groups offering aid

A crowdfunding page set up by Victim Support New Zealand for victims of the shootings had raised more than 2.6 million New Zealand dollars (about $1.7 million) from some 32,000 donors by Saturday evening. The charity has also collected another NZ$81,000 on a second page it set up when the volume of traffic overnight Friday appeared to temporarily overwhelm the first.

United for Christchurch Mosque Shootings, a Muslim crowdfunding page, had raised about NZ$1.63 million from nearly 30,000 donors by Saturday evening.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October last year, invited donations to support the Muslim community of Christchurch after what it called a “senseless act of hate.”

The New Zealand-based politics and culture website The Spinoff lists several more funds and events in aid of the shooting victims.