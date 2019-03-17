Deputies: Ukiah woman arrested for suspected child kidnapping attempt

Mendocino County authorities arrested a 34-year-old Ukiah woman for suspected kidnapping after deputies said she was seen leading a 7-year-old child away from his family’s apartment complex Friday.

Demetrie Rose Pike is being held at Mendocino County Jail on $250,000 bail.

The county sheriff’s department said a woman was observed in the parking lot of The Villas apartment complex on the south edge of town holding the boy’s hand and leading him away from the area around 7:15 p.m. When his family members saw what was happening, they began screaming at her and the boy let go of her hand, authorities said. Officials said the woman then just walked away.

Deputies searching the neighborhood saw Pike, who matched the woman’s physical description and distinctive clothing, walking on nearby South State Street around 8 p.m. Pike resides in the area, officials said.

