Sonoma Coast cleanup planned Saturday

Local environmental stewardship groups are joining together Saturday to host a coastal cleanup event in recognition of World Water Day and the recent flooding that has washed debris and household belongings downstream.

Participants in the March 23 cleanup are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at Goat Rock State Beach near Jenner or North Salmon Creek Beach via Bodega Dunes Campground in Bodega Bay. The state park entry fee at Bodega Dunes will be waived for cleanup participants.

The cleanup runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several beaches around the mouth of the Russian River, which rose to its highest level since 1995 during last month’s flood, as well as at Salmon Creek Beach.

A similar event a month ago resulted in the collection of more than 3,000 pounds of trash just from the beaches around Jenner — preflood, organizers said.

This week’s sweep is organized by some of the same groups, including the Clean River Alliance, the Russian Riverkeeper, the B-Rad Foundation, the Surfrider Foundation and the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods.

Participants will be provided cleanup supplies but need to dress for weather and garbage pickup. They’re urged to bring refillable water bottles.

Volunteers can sign up ahead of time or simply show up on the day of the event.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/2Obymi4.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.