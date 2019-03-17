Fire damages vacant rental home in Petaluma

Flames burned through a vacant rental home near the central part of Petaluma on Sunday morning, prompting a large-scale attack by local firefighters.

Firefighters contained the blaze before it could spread to neighboring houses, but were unable to prevent substantial damage. The fire broke shortly before 6:30 a.m., awakening neighbors with the sound of breaking glass, Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Mike Medeiros said.

Flames had engulfed the back of the home at Wilson and Jefferson streets when firefighters arrived, he said. The fire appeared to have started there and spread toward the front, burning through the living quarters on the second floor and the stairway to the front door.

No one was at home at the time, as the occupants were in the process of moving out, Medeiros said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

Cal Fire and Rancho Adobe crews assisted in the fire fight.

