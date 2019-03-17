Fire damages vacant rental home in Petaluma

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2019, 2:19PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Flames burned through a vacant rental home near the central part of Petaluma on Sunday morning, prompting a large-scale attack by local firefighters.

Firefighters contained the blaze before it could spread to neighboring houses, but were unable to prevent substantial damage. The fire broke shortly before 6:30 a.m., awakening neighbors with the sound of breaking glass, Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Mike Medeiros said.

Flames had engulfed the back of the home at Wilson and Jefferson streets when firefighters arrived, he said. The fire appeared to have started there and spread toward the front, burning through the living quarters on the second floor and the stairway to the front door.

No one was at home at the time, as the occupants were in the process of moving out, Medeiros said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

Cal Fire and Rancho Adobe crews assisted in the fire fight.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine