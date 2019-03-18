Big rig crash snarls traffic near Cloverdale

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2019, 5:21PM

A vehicle crash snarled northbound traffic on the south edge of Cloverdale for 2 1/2 hours Sunday afternoon, though both lanes were finally freed up around 6:30 p.m., the CHP said.

The trouble began shortly before 4 p.m. when a big rig flipped onto its side, blocking the northbound lanes just south of the Dutcher Creek Road exit, authorities said.

Traffic was detoured around the crash site onto Asti Road for a time, until officers opened up part of a lane and the center divide to allow some vehicles through, the CHP said.

An entire northbound lane was finally opened around 5:20 p.m. However, it wasn’t until 6:30 p.m that the wreckage and remaining debris were moved entirely from the roadway, allowing for the highway to be fully reopened, the CHP said.

The crash did not involve any injuries. No other details were available. You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

