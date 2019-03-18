Data recovered from Ethiopian Airlines jetliner reveal similarities between Indonesian plane crash

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A preliminary review of the “black boxes” recovered from a jetliner that went down in Ethiopia found similarities between that crash and one involving the same Boeing model in Indonesia five months earlier, Ethiopia’s transport ministry said Sunday.

Although a spokesman for the ministry would not detail what the similarities were, the information from the black boxes, as the data and voice recorders are known, suggests that Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10 may have had problems similar to those of Lion Air Flight 610 in October.

Both planes — brand-new Boeing 737 Max 8s — crashed shortly after takeoff, following erratic ascents, killing everyone on board.

The disclosure by the transport ministry came as a procession of empty coffins made their way to a churchyard in Ethiopia. The crash of the jetliner was so violent that mourners were left with few remains to bury. One hundred and fifty-seven people were killed in the disaster. (The Lion Air crash killed 189.)

The second crash led to a worldwide grounding of the Max jet, Boeing’s best-selling aircraft. Although U.S. regulators were slower to ground the planes than other countries, they said last week that physical evidence from the Ethiopian crash, along with satellite tracking data, suggested similarities between the two crashes.

Now, investigators are also looking at information from the two flight recorders, whose data was downloaded in France by airline investigators in recent days and handed to the Ethiopians. Black boxes, which record sounds in the cockpit and detailed information on such things as altitude and speed, are crucial to helping investigators reconstruct how crashes occur.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said in recent days that it was sending a delegation to France, but when asked about the black box findings on Sunday, a spokesman for the agency said that only Ethiopian officials could release those results.

The terse announcement in Ethiopia about the initial findings is a fresh indication of potentially deep trouble for Boeing.

Since the Indonesian crash, a cloud of suspicion has hung over not just the jet but also Boeing’s handling of its rollout. It has gotten only bigger after the Ethiopia disaster.

Should the two crashes prove to have a common cause, the company may be hard-pressed to explain why it let a top-selling aircraft continue to fly with a known problem.

On Sunday, in response to the Ethiopian findings, Boeing issued a statement from its chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, saying the company was “working with the authorities to evaluate new information as it becomes available.”

“In accordance with international protocol,” it said, “all inquiries about the ongoing accident investigation must be directed to the investigating authorities.”

Launched in response to competitive pressure from Boeing’s chief rival, Airbus, the project to design and build the 737 Max was pushed quickly from the start.

Larger, repositioned engines changed the aerodynamics of the Max compared with the previous-generation 737. To address potential problems associated with the new design, Boeing added new software instead of rethinking the plane from scratch.

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration decided that pilots did not need to be told about the new software, called MCAS.

And the plane proved immediately popular with airlines. Boeing has delivered nearly 380 Max aircraft and has orders for another 4,600.