Police: Suspected DUI driver traveling 100 mph crashes on Santa Rosa Avenue

A suspected drunken driver traveling an estimated 100 mph crashed into a car and fence on Santa Rosa Avenue Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Ignacio Floriano‑Munguia, 30, of Santa Rosa, had a preliminary blood‑alcohol level of 0.20, more than twice the 0.08 legal limit, police said. The man also was on probation and had a suspended license for an earlier DUI conviction, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Rob Reynolds said in a news release.

Witnesses called 911 about 2:50 p.m. Sunday to report a speeding, reckless driver in a bright orange Chevrolet Camaro who had crashed into another car before plowing through a fence near Bennett Valley Road. Callers estimated the driver’s speed at 100 mph, Reynolds said.

In the other car were a man and his two children, a 6‑year‑old boy and 3‑year‑old girl.

Reynolds said the collision could have been deadly had the Camaro slammed right into the family’s car. Floriano‑Munguia hit his brakes and swerved to try to avoid the car. The Camaro hit the left side of the car, lost control and drove through a chain-link fence before hitting a parked car, Reynolds said.

The family wasn’t injured, Reynolds said. The children were belted in proper car seats.

Police arrested Floriano‑Munguia on suspicion of DUI, DUI with a high blood‑alcohol limit, probation violation and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

