Santa Rosa fire displaces westside residents

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2019, 8:45AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A fire damaged a west Santa Rosa residence late Sunday night, displacing a family who had lost a home in the devastating 2017 firestorm that swept through large areas of Sonoma County, authorities said.

The homeowners Ross Gadeberg and Diane Geraldi and at least one dog were in the Peterson Lane home when the blaze broke out around 10 p.m. A smell of smoke drew them to the back of the house where flames burned in the master bedroom, said Sam Lashley, Santa Rosa fire inspector.

Gadeberg attempted to put out the fire with a back yard garden hose but couldn’t stop it, Lashley said.

Santa Rosa firefighters arrived to the bedroom fire and heavy smoke in the rest of the house. They cut holes in the roof to ventilate and held the flames to the bedroom.

An investigation included an electrical issue may have been the cause, Lashley said. The damage was about $80,000.

The couple had lived in Glen Ellen in October 2017 when several fires erupted and destroyed thousands of homes.

Randi Rossmann

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine