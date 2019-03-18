Social media users mourn death of albino raccoon in Oakland

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 18, 2019, 9:19AM

OAKLAND — Social media users in the San Francisco Bay Area have posted memorial messages in honor of what is believed to be an albino raccoon.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Oakland residents have been posting messages mourning the passing of the animal on the Next Door social networking app.

The newspaper says Oakland resident Pawel Dlugosz posted a photo March 17 of a raccoon that appears to be dead in the Adams Point neighborhood near Lake Merritt with an orange and flowers laid over its body and at its side.

Dlugosz says he believed the animal's passing was within the last week.

The Chronicle reports that users on networking app Reddit also posted about the raccoon and there were debates on both platforms whether it was Oakland's last albino raccoon.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

