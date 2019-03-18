2 injured in Los Angeles explosion following gasoline leak

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 18, 2019, 9:29AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — A tanker truck leaking gasoline caught fire and caused an explosion that injured two people and sent up a huge plume visible across Los Angeles on Sunday, authorities said.

The blast reverberated through storm drains and sent manhole covers into the air, fire department officials said.

"There was a big explosion — we thought it was an earthquake," resident Joseph Casillas told the Los Angeles Times . "There was a fireball and a tornado of fire."

Crews responding to reports of a gas smell found the tanker fully engulfed and then were forced back by the force of the blast, officials said. Dozens of firefighters took nearly two hours to douse the stubborn blaze in a neighborhood about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles. Thick, black smoke snaked into the sky and eventually blew out to sea.

Two people were hospitalized, one with injuries described as serious. The other victim suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

The flames burned a two-story home and displaced a family, authorities said.

The smoldering tank, which was in a storage yard, lay on its side with one end blown wide open. Officials didn't immediately know how much gas was originally inside the tank, which could hold up to 9,000 gallons (34,000 liters).

The leak and subsequent explosion are under investigation.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine