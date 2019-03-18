Man, 80, jumps from moving car on San Francisco highway

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 18, 2019, 9:35AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say an 80-year-old driver survived after he jumped out of his moving car on a San Francisco highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the man tumbled several times before coming to a rest against the center divider on Interstate 280 Saturday evening.

KPIX-TV reports the car veered across lanes and came to a stop on the shoulder. The driver was the only occupant.

CHP Officer Bert Diaz says the man was hospitalized for a cut on his head and a psychological evaluation. Diaz says the man did not say why he leapt from the moving car.

