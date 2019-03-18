Missing Vallejo snowboarder found dead at Northstar

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 18, 2019, 9:41AM

TRUCKEE — Authorities say a missing snowboarder has been found dead at a Northern California ski resort.

The family of Danieson Crowder of Vallejo reported him missing on Wednesday after he didn't return from a solo trip to Northstar, near Lake Tahoe. His snow-covered car was found in the resort's parking lot.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports search teams concluded Crowder might still be on the mountain. The newspaper says his body was later discovered by ski patrol.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified Crowder in a tweet Saturday afternoon, saying he was found in a tree well.

Sgt. Dave Hunt says especially high snow levels have created hazards for skiers and snowboarders this year.

