Woodside home of Giants legend Willie McCovey sells for $4.2 million

DAVID CARACCIO
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
March 18, 2019, 12:19PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The longtime home of the great San Francisco Giants slugger Willie McCovey has sold for $4.2 million.

McCovey, a Hall of Famer whose two-decade career included six All-Star selections and a home-run championship, died last year at the age of 80. McCovey hit a total of 521 homers.

To see the listing and photos, go here.

The 3,810 square foot house in Woodside, California, was built in 1976 and sits on more than an acre of land. It boasts of high ceilings, exposed beams and windows with city views. Outside, there's a swimming pool and spa, mature trees, hedges and lawn.

The home sold for $250,000 above the asking price, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tom LeMieux and Jennifer Bitter of Compass were the listing agents with Sam Anagnostou of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage representing the buyer.

LeMieux told realtor.com that the buyer will likely enjoy some of the home's retro details and its place in baseball history, but some alterations may occur. The real estate website said there is a home plate embedded in the front steps of the house.

"My understanding is that (the buyers) want to retain part of the McCovey legacy, the history of the house, and the fact Mr. McCovey had built the house in the '70s," LeMieux told realtor.com. "At a minimum, the buyer would update, but it's a good floor plan."

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine