Woodside home of Giants legend Willie McCovey sells for $4.2 million

The longtime home of the great San Francisco Giants slugger Willie McCovey has sold for $4.2 million.

McCovey, a Hall of Famer whose two-decade career included six All-Star selections and a home-run championship, died last year at the age of 80. McCovey hit a total of 521 homers.

The 3,810 square foot house in Woodside, California, was built in 1976 and sits on more than an acre of land. It boasts of high ceilings, exposed beams and windows with city views. Outside, there's a swimming pool and spa, mature trees, hedges and lawn.

The home sold for $250,000 above the asking price, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tom LeMieux and Jennifer Bitter of Compass were the listing agents with Sam Anagnostou of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage representing the buyer.

LeMieux told realtor.com that the buyer will likely enjoy some of the home's retro details and its place in baseball history, but some alterations may occur. The real estate website said there is a home plate embedded in the front steps of the house.

"My understanding is that (the buyers) want to retain part of the McCovey legacy, the history of the house, and the fact Mr. McCovey had built the house in the '70s," LeMieux told realtor.com. "At a minimum, the buyer would update, but it's a good floor plan."