Tell us: Do you have a really long commute to work?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 18, 2019, 12:59PM

If your commute to work is 90 minutes or longer, you are a super-commuter. Though it’s a major inconvenience, chances are you’re being rewarded with higher pay. In fact, Sonoma County has among the highest paid super-commuters among Bay Area metro regions.

If you’re a super-commuter, tell us why you endure such long drives to work? Is it for the money and job opportunity? Do you drive, take the bus, a ferry or train? Does your super-commute include occasionally working from home? Please contact Press Democrat reporter Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. Include your name and phone number.

