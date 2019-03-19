Highway 37 to close overnight this weekend for railroad crossing repairs

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2019, 6:19PM

Highway 37 will be closed in both directions between Highway 121 and Mare Island near Vallejo from Saturday night to Sunday morning so emergency repairs can be made to a section of the North Bay artery.

Caltrans scheduled the closure at the border of Sonoma and Solano counties to allow crews with Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co. to make fixes to a crossing that was recently damaged. The roadway will close at 7 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes, watch for detours and allow for more travel time while the closure is in effect. Access to that stretch of Highway 37 only will be available to local residents and emergency vehicles during that time.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

