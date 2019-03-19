Head‑on big rig crash in Lake County injures one

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2019, 8:29AM
Updated 17 hours ago

At least one person was injured after a big rig and two other vehicles collided Tuesday on northern Highway 20 in Lake County, the CHP said.

The crash happened at 7:50 a.m. near Bartlett Springs Road, between Nice and Lucerne. One person was airlifted to a hospital, although the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, CHP Officer Joel Skeen said in an email.

Initial reports indicated a sedan hit the rig head-on, and that both lanes were at least partially blocked. Firefighters directed traffic to one lane.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

