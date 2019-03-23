Major Roseland development project promises to spur development, but needs to secure funding

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 23, 2019, 4:29PM
Updated 7 minutes ago

Ben Wickham stood on a slab of cracked and colored pavement off Sebastopol Road as a group of girls walked by, toting snacks and drinks on a clear day.

The girls found a “table,” one of the concrete blocks resting on the ground around the perimeter of basketball courts, which saw at least a few better days since they were painted on the old site of the Albertsons grocery store in southwest Santa Rosa.

Wickham, the Sonoma County Community Development Commission’s affordable housing director, cast his gaze around the pavement adjacent to the Dollar Tree and the Roseland library. There was a playground without any kids just north of the temporary fence dividing the blacktop. To the east, murals paid tribute to Andy Lopez, the 13-year-old shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 2013.

Closer to where Wickham was standing were faded sports courts. Some people used to play futsal there, but that was years ago, he said.

“Right now, it’s a giant underutilized piece of ground with some old buildings on it,” Wickham said.

With the help of Foster City-based master developer MidPen Housing Corp., the Community Development Commission plans to transform the 7.4-acre plot into 100 apartments priced at market value and 75 more in a separate building for low-income tenants. The southern side of the property will include a public plaza and a mercado-style food hall. Santa Rosa planning commissioners gave the project an initial nod in late February.

A MidPen representative estimated it would cost $39 million to build 75 affordable units, and developer Urban Mix has pegged the cost of the 100 competitively priced apartments at $25 million. That doesn’t include millions more for design, infrastructure, permitting and environmental remediation, but the project’s proponents are optimistic about what Roseland Village could mean for the neighborhood.

“We think it’s really a catalyst development for the area,” said Ali Gaylord, regional director of housing development for MidPen.

If city officials grant final approval later this year, the 14-month construction process to build the low-income apartments is expected to start in 2021, Gaylord said. Construction on the market-rate apartments could start sometime in 2020, thanks to an agreement the CDC reached with the city that also allows the project to have higher density and less parking than otherwise would be required.

Work on new roads to connect the project’s various buildings would be the first step and would start early in 2020 if the project is approved. The first tangible sign of progress Roseland residents will see is a temporary summer food park expected to open after Cinco de Mayo.

Gaylord said the annexation of 620 acres of Roseland into Santa Rosa — including the future Roseland Village site — delayed the project by as much as a year because developers had to resubmit information to the city that it already had provided to the county.

While the Roseland Village project underwent a county-city joint review process, Santa Rosa officials contend it was delayed because the development’s entitlements weren’t finalized before the annexation. They say requests for additional improvements to meet city standards shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

The project may face another roadblock.

John Paulsen, who owns a retail center near the Roseland Village site, is appealing the Santa Rosa Planning Commission’s initial approval, citing a decades-old agreement that he said protects parking spaces used by his tenants. That matter will come before City Council later this year.

The potential onset of construction, pending the appeal, means the property’s current tenants — a Dollar Tree store, the Roseland library branch, and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Sonoma — may need to find new homes.

A Dollar Tree spokeswoman said the Virginia-based company planned to relocate its store at 777 Sebastopol Road but did not provide any additional information.

Ray Holley, spokesman for Sonoma County Library, said the library district was negotiating a five-year lease for a space near the FoodMaxx at Stony Point and Sebastopol roads. This would take the Roseland library to the western edge of the neighborhood in the interim.

Jennifer Weiss, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County, said the organization also plans to find a temporary location. The organization serves about 100 kids a day at its Sebastopol Road location, she said.

But a permanent civic building appears to be the least certain component of the Roseland Village project. Though the county has earmarked some money for the civic building, and the Boys & Girls Club already has $2 million set aside for the project, advocates of the Roseland library flooded a Santa Rosa City Council meeting earlier this year, requesting additional funding. This building is expected to cost between $8 million and $10 million, according to the CDC.

But if a permanent home for the library can be found, Holley said, “it would be a dramatic improvement.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

