Healdsburg City Council denies appeal, backs new downtown plaza restaurant

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2019, 5:37PM
Updated 15 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Healdsburg City Council Monday denied an appeal filed by a former mayor over the size of a new restaurant in the downtown plaza area, unanimously supporting city staff’s determination that the formal objection “lacked merit.”

An overflow crowd packed City Hall for the hearing requested by former Mayor Brigette Mansell to grant council members a chance to decide the future of the proposed mixed-use concept spearheaded by local chef Dustin Valette.

The project, near the corner of Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street, will convert a one-story, 8,700-square-foot building comprised of retail shops and a restaurant into a three-story, 15,700-square-foot space. It will add a second-floor restaurant and outdoor patio to the existing retail and restaurant for a total of 231 seats dedicated to dining, as well as two luxury condos on the third floor.

Planning Commission approval in February set off a flurry of debate around the quaint Wine Country city over whether The Matheson project fit the scale and scope appropriate for the historic plaza area. Monday’s council meeting pit residents wearing “Save Our Plaza” buttons against neighbors sporting “I Support The Matheson” to counter their protests — and also included the city’s poet laureate Russ Messing reading an original sonnet.

It concluded with the full council finding that Valette’s project had been properly vetted by the city’s design review body, permitting it to move forward.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine