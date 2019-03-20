Healdsburg City Council denies appeal, backs new downtown plaza restaurant

The Healdsburg City Council Monday denied an appeal filed by a former mayor over the size of a new restaurant in the downtown plaza area, unanimously supporting city staff’s determination that the formal objection “lacked merit.”

An overflow crowd packed City Hall for the hearing requested by former Mayor Brigette Mansell to grant council members a chance to decide the future of the proposed mixed-use concept spearheaded by local chef Dustin Valette.

The project, near the corner of Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street, will convert a one-story, 8,700-square-foot building comprised of retail shops and a restaurant into a three-story, 15,700-square-foot space. It will add a second-floor restaurant and outdoor patio to the existing retail and restaurant for a total of 231 seats dedicated to dining, as well as two luxury condos on the third floor.

Planning Commission approval in February set off a flurry of debate around the quaint Wine Country city over whether The Matheson project fit the scale and scope appropriate for the historic plaza area. Monday’s council meeting pit residents wearing “Save Our Plaza” buttons against neighbors sporting “I Support The Matheson” to counter their protests — and also included the city’s poet laureate Russ Messing reading an original sonnet.

It concluded with the full council finding that Valette’s project had been properly vetted by the city’s design review body, permitting it to move forward.

