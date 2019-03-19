Seen the nude mannequins partying it up outside a Santa Rosa home? Thank a 'nosey neighbor'

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2019, 11:44AM
Caution: If there is a chance you’ll drive by Jason Windus’ place on Santa Rosa’s Peterson Lane, be sure both hands are on the wheel and there’s nothing in your mouth that you’d care to blurt hysterically onto the dashboard and windshield.

Going on behind the short, new fence of the Windus side yard at Peterson and Sundance Street is a garden party by five nude mannequins.

Four of the fairly anatomically accurate fashion dummies occupy wicker chairs around a matching table. The fifth stands with her arms over her head and modesty shamrocks placed where they need to be placed.

A posted, hand-scrawled sign by Windus reads, “Reserved seat for the nosey neighbor that complained about my fence to the city.”

The homeowner had paid $9,000 for a fence that would open up his backyard to his sizable dogs, Caine and Domino.

“It was a 6-foot fence, like everybody else’s around here,” said Windus, who runs the Need A Hand moving company.

He said a knock at the door was followed by the announcement from a city code enforcer that his fence along the sidewalk could not be taller than 3 feet.

Windus said he asked why he was being singled out for a non-compliant fence and was informed that City Hall was responding to a complaint.

He had the new fence shortened to 3 feet, a height insufficient to safely contain his dogs. He then pondered how he might acknowledge whoever it was who sicced the city on him.

Having started out in trucking by hauling customers’ unwanted stuff to the dump, Windus remembered those mannequins he’d picked up from a Sebastopol clothing store and couldn’t bring himself to throw out.

