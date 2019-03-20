First day of spring Wednesday in Sonoma County expected to be cool and wet

The first day of spring will look a lot more like the past three months of winter as a storm front makes it way through the North Bay.

As light spring showers quickly move through the area Wednesday, there will be another chance of more rain in Sonoma County on Friday morning, said Steve Anderson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Monterey.

The 2018-2019 waterlogged winter ended Tuesday as the second wettest based on rainfall totals recorded at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport since 1998.

The weather service reported that 29.44 inches of rainfall landed at the airport from Dec. 21 through Tuesday. The record was the winter of 2017 when 35.14 inches of rain fell on the area.

Looking ahead, a dry weekend will give way to a chance of more rain next week, Anderson said. Temperatures will be relatively mild — and un-springlike — with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

“Next week might set up for an active weather pattern. ... Low pressure hangs offshore and not really moves as fast,” he said.