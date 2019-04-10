North Coast Wine Challenge attracts an array of wines from more than 200 regional wineries

The 2019 North Coast Wine Challenge brought together 28 wine experts from across the country Tuesday morning at Sonoma County Fairgrounds to sip and judge an array of wines from the fog-kissed North Coast, one of the most ideal wine-growing regions in the world.

Now in its seventh year, the blind tasting competition inside Saralee & Richard’s Barn attracted 1,059 wine entries, up from 951 last year, from a total of 233 wineries, including 83 participating for the first time.

Last year, the wine entries came from 185 wineries.

“The competition is really gaining recognition,” Chief Judge Daryl Groom said. “Our esteemed judging panel of powerful wine buyers, industry influencers and iconic winemakers helps. These are people wineries want to get their wines in front of.”

Last year, the “Best of the Best” award — the competition’s top honor — went to Kokomo’s 2016 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, ($44). This year’s results are expected later this week.

“Giving our first 100-point score last year moved the needle,” Groom said. “Kokomo sold out of their pinot noir and became more well known. ... Every winery wants to replicate that and get the kudos Kokomo got.”

The competition, presented by The Press Democrat, has evolved under the leadership of Groom, who launched a mentorship program two years ago for young associate judges who already work in the industry. Only wines made from grapes grown in the six North Coast counties of Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, Marin, Napa and Solano are eligible to enter the contest.

“The real fun thing this year is we’ve got a huge amount of next generation winemakers,” Groom said.

Chelsea Barrett, daughter of renowned Napa Valley winemaker Heidi Barrett, was going to be an associate judge, but she had to withdraw when her baby’s due date grew near. Other associate judges this year included Jack Bucher of the Bucher grape-growing family of Westside Road; Chelsea Hoff, daughter of owners Susan and Duane Hoff of Fantesca Estate & Winery in St. Helena; and Nicholas Munsell, son of Chris Munsell, director of winemaking for E. & J. Gallo Winery.

Groom added a barrel tasting category this year to recognize the “Wine of the Future,” but was forced to cancel it because of the low number of entries.

“I still think it’s a brilliant idea,” he said. “I want to keep it going ... but I want to hold it at a different time.”

Some of the judges Tuesday dove into sparkling wines, a category that was up 50%, Groom said.

“Sparkling wine is a fun flight to do, especially first thing,” said Chris Munsell of E. & J. Gallo Winery. “They’re unique wines — Carneros vs. Russian River vs. Sonoma Coast — and in the North Coast, we’ve done such a good job.”

Along with the sparklers, the judging panels got down to business with flights of red wines, which represented 70% of the overall entries. Among reds, Groom said merlot was up 20%, petite sirah was up 36% and zinfandel entries were up 50% this year.

“Either more people are making zinfandel or wineries are looking for awards to help differentiate and elevate their wine,” Groom said.