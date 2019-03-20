Petaluma school board seeks to fill vacancy following death of longtime trustee

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2019, 5:07PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Petaluma school board is accepting applications for a trustee seat vacated after longtime board member Frank Lynch died March 6 of prostate cancer.

The board decided to avoid an election, estimated to cost the district $113,670, and instead opted for a provisional appointment process, according to a news release.

Candidates interested in the board’s fifth seat can obtain an application at https://bit.ly/2W8pFId or at the district office, 200 Douglas St.

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. April 10. Candidates must be 18 or older, a resident of the school district and a registered voter.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed during a public board meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 17. For details, call 707-778-4890.

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine