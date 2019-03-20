Petaluma school board seeks to fill vacancy following death of longtime trustee

The Petaluma school board is accepting applications for a trustee seat vacated after longtime board member Frank Lynch died March 6 of prostate cancer.

The board decided to avoid an election, estimated to cost the district $113,670, and instead opted for a provisional appointment process, according to a news release.

Candidates interested in the board’s fifth seat can obtain an application at https://bit.ly/2W8pFId or at the district office, 200 Douglas St.

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. April 10. Candidates must be 18 or older, a resident of the school district and a registered voter.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed during a public board meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 17. For details, call 707-778-4890.

