FDA approves first drug for postpartum depression

The first drug for women suffering postpartum depression received federal approval on Tuesday, a move likely to pave the way for a wave of treatments to address a debilitating condition that is the most common complication of pregnancy.

The drug works very quickly, within 48 hours — a significant improvement over currently available antidepressants, which can take two to four weeks to have an effect, if they work at all.

Experts say the new treatment will provide immediate relief for mothers whose depression keeps them from providing their babies with the care, bonding and nurturing that is crucial for healthy development. As many as 1 in 7 American women experience depression during or after pregnancy.

“Postpartum depression is a serious condition that, when severe, can be life-threatening,” Dr. Tiffany Farchione, acting director of the Division of Psychiatry Products at the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

“This approval marks the first time a drug has been specifically approved to treat postpartum depression, providing an important new treatment option.”

There are limitations to the new drug, brexanolone, which will be marketed as Zulresso. It is delivered by infusion over 60 hours, during which a new mother must remain in a certified medical center, under supervision should she get dizzy or faint, as several patients did in clinical trials.

The infusion will be expensive, averaging $34,000 per patient before discounts, according to Sage Therapeutics, the manufacturer. That does not include the costs of staying in a medical center for 2 1/2 days. Company officials say they expect that insurers will cover the treatment; insurers said this week that they are evaluating the drug.

A pill made with a similar molecule, which would be much more accessible and easier for patients, is showing promise in its clinical trials and would be submitted for approval in a couple of years if the results are good, according to Sage.

The infusion is to be administered just once, and patients may also take standard antidepressants. Clinical trials of the drug, all sponsored by Sage, found that it produced a steeper decrease in symptoms in women with severe and moderate postpartum depression than a similar placebo infusion.

The relief from depression continued for a month after the treatment. While there were anecdotal reports that it extended beyond that period for some women, there has not been systematic research on longer-term results.

“The major thing is, of course, the rapid effect,” said Dr. Margaret Spinelli, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, who treats and studies postpartum depression and was not involved in the research on brexanolone.

“That it’s the first that’s designed for postpartum depression is important and means it will probably be a segue to design other medications for postpartum depression to be administered in an easier way,” she added.

The treatment may be helpful for up to 30 percent of the 400,000 American women who develop postpartum depression each year, said Dr. Kimberly Yonkers, a professor of psychiatry, obstetrics-gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale, who was not involved in the research.

Candidates for treatment would likely be those experiencing severe symptoms or who failed to improve on standard antidepressants, Yonkers said.