Who can find the nicely restored, 30-foot-tall, wooden flag pole in the center of Santa Rosa?

A hint: Look up.

There it is, atop the five-story Rosenberg Building at Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue.

Days ago, father-and-son steeplejacks Jim and Kells Phelan of Pacific climbed the pole to install a halyard and pulley, and apply fresh paint.

The manager of 77 subsidized apartments in the Rosenberg, Christina Madden, can’t say how long it’s been since the Stars & Stripes caught the breeze atop the pole. But she’s certain it’s been long enough.

Madden arranged for the rehabbing of the pole, and she’s hoping a crowd will gather across Fourth Street on Old Courthouse Square at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to witness the raising of the flag.

The building beneath that pole is quite historic. When the ambitious and civic-minded Rosenbergs built it in 1921, it was the tallest building in the vast stretch of California north of San Francisco.

Converting the Rosenberg Building to apartments in the late 1980s and early ’90s was such an unending, exasperating ordeal that on Nov. 19, 1991, workers celebrated the end coming into sight by ascending to the roof and running a flag up this same pole.

GOODBYE NANCY: Since 1978, Nancy Vineyard has taught and inspired a load of North Bay people to make their own, often exceptionally tasty beer, wine, cider and cheese.

She and her husband, Byron Burch, grew into national figures in homebrewing after they opened Great Fermentations in San Rafael and Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County homebrew and winemaking operation evolved into The Beverage People.

Nancy and Byron helped garage brewers make professional-grade beer. Some became craft brewers. Richard Norgrove of Sonoma County’s Bear Republic recalls making his start in beermaking by reading Byron’s 1986 book, “Brewing Quality Beers: The Home Brewer’s Essential Guidebook.”

Byron died in 2015. Now Nancy finds it’s time to retire.

The Beverage People’s current owners, Gabe and Jane Jackson, invite her friends and fans to wish her well at The Beverage People between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 30.

If you bring a bottle to share or to send home with Nancy, the Jacksons won’t object.

60 LOVELY PINOTS from around the world paired to dreamy effect with pork delicacies beyond belief last weekend at Charlie Palmer and Daryl Groom’s Pigs & Pinot gala at Hotel Healdsburg.

Judges tasted the pinot noirs and somehow came to a decision. They picked as the best Balletto’s 2016 18 Barrel Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, with grapes from three estate vineyards near Sebastopol.

“It’s always good to be recognized,” John Balletto said. “But to be recognized at Pigs & Pinot is just a really big deal.”

Balletto pours praise on his winemaker, Anthony Beckman.

The Pigs & Pinot wine judging granted the second-place prize to local wine: Papapietro Perry Winery 2016 Peters Vineyard Russian River Valley Pinot Noir.

Winemaker Ben Papapietro said that pinot, among the 10 he and his partners produce, “is a particular favorite of ours.” And it’s a return winner at Pigs & Pinot: in 2009, the Peters Vineyard ’05 pinot finished first in the gala’s judging.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.