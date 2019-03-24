Volunteers pluck flood debris from Sonoma coast beaches

Kacie Blackstone of Petaluma slogged up a steep muddy trail, a 30-pound collection of trash in bags on her shoulders Saturday morning on the Sonoma coast north of Jenner.

“Uh, that’s a hike,” Blackstone said, dropping her burden at the side of Highway 1 above Driftwood Beach. “I won’t have to hit the gym for a week.”

Ascending from the driftwood-strewn beach shortly after her were two men lugging a large red bag holding parts of a refrigerator.

“It wasn’t so bad, said Blaise Dunn, a friend of Blackstone’s also from Petaluma.

They were among about 130 volunteers who turned out on a sunny but brisk and breezy weekend morning to help with a post-flood cleanup on the beaches flanking the mouth of the Russian River and at Salmon Creek Beach north of Bodega Bay.

The cleanup, held the day after the United Nations designated World Water Day, was sponsored by the Clean River Alliance, a Sonoma County nonprofit founded in 2014.

About a ton of trash, including 13 car tires, was collected Saturday, said Chris Brokate, director of the alliance, bringing its total to 525,000 tons gleaned from the river and coast.

Driftwood Beach, which is tended by Jenner area residents, was relatively clean in the wake of the February storm and subsequent flooding that pushed the Russian River to its highest level since 1995, flooding large parts of Forestville, Guerneville and Monte Rio.

On Saturday, the muddy river was still delivering a large brown stain to the Pacific Ocean as volunteers fanned out to pick up refuse.

Carol Shumate, an alliance staffer, said she thought the ocean’s northbound current had swept a lot of debris well away from Jenner.

Stuff snatched by the flood-gorged river — including a fiberglass hot tub and two boats — has turned up along the Mendocino Coast as far north as MacKerricher State Park in Fort Bragg, 100 miles away, over the past few weeks.

Still, the refrigerator half-buried in sand was a cause celebre Saturday.

Volunteers pulled it clear, cut it up with a reciprocating saw and hiked it up to the highway in chunks, said Liam Brayton, a volunteer who brought his flatbed truck to the workday.

Blackstone said it was her first beach-cleaning experience.

“I just wanted to contribute a little bit more,” she said. “I just love coming to the beaches. I can sweat it for a few hours.”

“Because it matters,” Dunn said. “Just being out in the wilderness, I’m picking up stuff that doesn’t belong there.”

Fish Head Beach, just north of Driftwood Beach, was a tougher chore with countless pieces of plastic — bottles, toys, a chair and more — stuck in a brown mulch covering the sand, Shumate said.

The cleanup had a base camp at Goat Rock Beach, south of the river’s mouth, where volunteers also found the sand relatively clean.

Caren Johnson with the Clean River Alliance said some volunteers were dismayed by the storm that came just after a cleanup that removed more than 3,000 pounds of trash from the beaches around Jenner.

“It’s an ongoing battle,” the retired El Molino High School teacher said.

Johnson recalled the wake of the 1986 flood — the Russian River’s worst since 1940 — that deposited large parts of houses on the beach.

Volunteer Aaron Boice of Santa Rosa said he has participated in beach cleanups for three years.

“It’s a man-made mess. We’re the only ones who can clean it up,” he said.

Randy Olsen of Santa Rosa said the flood “brought a bunch of ugliness. Good to get it cleaned up.”

Other organizations involved in Saturday’s event were the Russian Riverkeeper, the B-Rad Foundation, Surfrider Foundation and Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.