Miami Beach reeling from wild spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Florida — A brawl on the beach, a young woman knocked unconscious, police officers injured, a driver serving alcohol to passengers in another vehicle, and a tourist flying out of the car window and getting run over on her way to the airport.

These are some of the incidents that prompted Miami Beach officials to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to address what residents describe as a particularly raucous spring break.

To make matters worse, some of the safety measures police have taken — including narrowing traffic on the Julia Tuttle Causeway to two lanes last weekend in order to deploy license plate readers — have exacerbated traffic congestion in a city already clogged by ongoing construction projects.

Two weeks into spring break, residents say they’re already at their wits’ end. The frustration has spilled onto social media, where videos of many of the incidents have been posted, and the fights have even caught the attention of international tabloids. City commissioners, who received dozens of calls and emails over the weekend, are feeling the heat.

“Who is in charge of this city?” demanded Madelyn Alvarino, a Beach resident who spoke before a packed auditorium at Tuesday’s meeting. “Every year, last year it was the same thing and now this year you’re surprised because it is a mess. We are residents. We pay our taxes. All of you work for us.”

Nancy Liebman, a former commissioner, described what she saw on Ocean Drive last week.

“There’s motorcycles, there’s half-naked and fully naked women running around the streets. The enforcement was not there,” she said. “The problem is somebody’s gotta get tough.”

The Miami Beach Police Department told commissioners that that’s exactly what it plans to do. Starting this weekend, a police squad of roughly 25 officers wearing protective gear will patrol the beach in front of Ocean Drive throughout the day to seize alcohol and drugs. The idea is to keep visitors from getting too drunk and causing problems once the beach party migrates to the South Beach entertainment district after dark.

Miami Beach police have also called for reinforcements from other police departments.