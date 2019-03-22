Sun’s out, nail guns out: Coffey Park home rebuilding ramps up in Santa Rosa

Hillary Court was once a serene and picturesque cul-de-sac, and will be again someday.

But not anytime soon. These days, like most of Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood, it is a bustling, boisterous, borderline anarchy of contractors and suppliers, inspectors and utility workers, all doing their best to not inconvenience the handful of residents who’ve already moved back in.

“It’s tough for us in the winter, ‘cause we can’t really work if it’s raining too hard,” said carpenter Dylan Johnson, eating a Clif bar in the bed of a pickup during his Thursday midmorning break. “But now that it’s drying out, it’s going to be nonstop.”

Atmospheric rivers had been replaced, on this day, by sunshine and a steady stream of pickups, cement mixers and heavy equipment up and down Hopper Avenue. With the advent of a new building season, reconstruction in Coffey Park has ramped up to a level unseen since the start of the rebuilding, following the October 2017 Tubbs fire that destroyed 1,422 homes in this working-class community.

A full 70 percent of the burned Coffey Park properties are “either under construction or have reached completion,” said Gabe Osburn, Santa Rosa’s deputy director of development services. And more owners have been issued permits, but not yet begun construction.

“We are definitely running at full throttle out there,” said John Allen of APM Homes.

That wasn’t the case last year. By October 2018, a year after the fire, only 21 houses had been rebuilt and 520 were under construction. Today, 17 months after the disaster, 191 homes in Coffey Park have been completed, while another 689 are under construction.

Jeff Okrepkie, president and founder of neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, expects some 700 rebuilt homes to be occupied by midsummer.

“Right now, I do believe we are seeing probably the highest level of (construction) activity,” said Osburn of the city neighborhoods torched by the infernos, “especially in Coffey Park.”

“It would be hard to imagine, once we get through this construction season, anything close to this,” he said.

The alleged end of the rainy season isn’t the only reason the rebuild is heating up.

Since November 2018, the city’s been getting “60 to 90 new (building) permit applications per month,” Osburn said.

In many cases, the permit was ready to be issued, but the builder wasn’t ready to start — a fairly common occurrence during a wet winter, when moisture in the soil prevents contractors from developing homesites. As a result, Osburn said, “we had a lot of permit volume stack up.”

Plenty have been inspired to act by the increasingly loud ticking of a figurative clock. Many fire victims will stop receiving insurance benefits for temporary living expenses as of October. That coverage they’re using to pay their rent typically expires two years after the fire.

That deadline has forced many “fence sitters” — who took their time deciding whether to sell their burned lot or rebuild on it — to get off the fence. As Keith Woods of the North Coast Builders Association said, the prospect of “paying rent and paying the mortgage on a house that burned down” tends to have a highly focusing effect on people.