Police identify three people involved in big-rig crash in Lake County

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 20, 2019, 9:49PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Authorities have released the names of three people involved in a Lake County head-on big rig collision Tuesday on Highway 20 between Nice and Lucerne.

According to CHP, Duane Roork, 57, of Willits, remained in Kaiser Vacaville hospital Wednesday after he collided with a big rig driven by Jose Gomez, 29, of Williams.

The crash happened after Roork veered his 2009 Toyota Corolla across the double yellow line shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Gomez tried to swerve to avoid the crash, according to CHP, but couldn’t turn in time. Roork’s vehicle was pushed into the westbound lane, where it crashed into a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Thomas York, 50, of Clearlake Oaks, the agency said.

Gomez and York were treated at the scene for minor injuries, CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine