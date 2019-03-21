Police identify three people involved in big-rig crash in Lake County

Authorities have released the names of three people involved in a Lake County head-on big rig collision Tuesday on Highway 20 between Nice and Lucerne.

According to CHP, Duane Roork, 57, of Willits, remained in Kaiser Vacaville hospital Wednesday after he collided with a big rig driven by Jose Gomez, 29, of Williams.

The crash happened after Roork veered his 2009 Toyota Corolla across the double yellow line shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Gomez tried to swerve to avoid the crash, according to CHP, but couldn’t turn in time. Roork’s vehicle was pushed into the westbound lane, where it crashed into a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Thomas York, 50, of Clearlake Oaks, the agency said.

Gomez and York were treated at the scene for minor injuries, CHP said.

