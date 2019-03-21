Officials again warn of measles exposure at Los Angeles airport

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 21, 2019, 7:33AM

LOS ANGELES — Health officials are again warning that travelers at Los Angeles International Airport may have been exposed to measles in recent weeks.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says Wednesday that a passenger who passed through LAX on March 5 was diagnosed with the highly contagious illness. The person arrived on a United flight in Terminal 7.

The department last week said a passenger who had a layover on Feb. 21 may have exposed people in Terminal B and Delta Terminal 3.

However, there's no current known risk of measles at the airport. Officials don't believe the cases are related.

Measles is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can remain in the air for two hours in an isolated space.

Officials say people who haven't been vaccinated are most at risk.

