Searchers find body of girl, 5, who fell in Stanislaus River

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 21, 2019, 7:35AM

MODESTO — Searchers have found the body of a 5-year-old California girl who fell into a rain-swollen river in the Sierra Nevada foothills over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says Matilda Ortiz was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

The child slipped off rocks and fell into the Stanislaus River Sunday evening at Knights Ferry, a sprawling recreation area.

Her father jumped in but was unable to reach her because of the fast-moving current.

Authorities have warned of dangers at California rivers resulting from the state's exceptionally wet winter.

