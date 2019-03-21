Snowboarder dies in fall near Mammoth Mountain ski resort

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 21, 2019, 7:41AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MAMMOTH LAKES - Authorities say a snowboarder has died in a fall on a backcountry trail near California's Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

The Mono County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 Tuesday to report seeing a snowboarder tumble from a cliff in the southern Sierra Nevada.

Paramedics and firefighters hiked up and found 31-year-old Justin Khoshnevis dead. His snowboard was found nearby.

Officials say it appears Khoshnevis, a resident of Los Alamitos, California, fell while snowboarding alone along a ridgeline that is out of bounds from Mammoth.

The sheriff's office urges skiers and snowboarders to travel with a partner when entering backcountry areas.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine