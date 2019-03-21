Police: Intruder enters woman's Palo Alto bedroom, wants to talk

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 21, 2019, 9:33AM
Updated 17 hours ago

PALO ALTO — Police in Palo Alto say a man entered a woman's bedroom, turned off the lights, sat on her bed and tried to talk to her before leaving.

SFGate reports the woman contacted police Sunday to report an intruder in her apartment.

Authorities say officers interviewed two women in their 20s who said that a man wearing gloves and holding a flashlight entered one of their bedrooms while she was trying to study.

The woman said the man turned off the lights, sat next to her in her bed and tried to have a conversation with her.

She left the room to find her roommate, and the suspect left the apartment.

Police believe the man entered the apartment through an unlocked door.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

