CHP: Repeat DUI offender jailed on suspicion of murder related to fatal crash

A Santa Rosa man was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder and felony drunken driving after, authorities said, he crashed into a car on southbound Highway 101, killing the driver.

Fernando Aguilera, 31, was arrested after the collision at 11 p.m. Wednesday south of River Road, CHP Officer David deRutte said. His silver Ford Fusion was partially blocking the far right lane of the highway when officers arrived, while an overturned blue Honda Civic was on the right shoulder.

The Honda collided with a nearby fence and tree before coming to a stop, deRutte said. The driver, who was not identified pending the notification of her family, died at the crash site, he said.

“She was just driving along and got hit,” deRutte said. “She lost control, went into a guardrail, continued with the momentum of her car and then rolled.”

Aguilera had two prior DUI convictions, which allowed officers to arrest him on suspicion of murder, deRutte said.

Officers conducted a field sobriety and breath tests on Aguilera, who was over the legal limit, deRutte said. However, he declined to say by how much.

A Sonoma County judge convicted Aguilera in April 2011 of driving under the influence, and sentenced him to two months in jail and four years’ probation, court records show. He also spent two days in jail in 2009 in connection to a misdemeanor DUI conviction.

In California, people convicted of a DUI may face murder charges if they are found to be driving while intoxicated in a future collision that results in a fatality, deRutte said.

Aguilera, who also was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. He was ineligible for release on bail as of Thursday, jail records showed.

