Sebastopol youth celebrates his 16th birthday by piloting a chopper and an airplane

On Thursday morning, Evan Jacobs, a spunky west Sonoma County high school sophomore, marked his 16th birthday by doing something most unusual.

And Thursday afternoon, the kid did something extraordinary.

A student pilot, he began the day by flying a helicopter alone for the first time. Mere hours later, he completed his first solo flight in an airplane.

“This guy is going to go far, that’s for sure,” said Rob Clark. He owns the North Coast Air fixed-wing flight service at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and is Jacobs’ ground school instructor.

At the airport’s Helico Sonoma helicopter flight service, instructor Konnor Spencer praised him as simply “the best student I’ve ever had.”

Though the El Molino High School student is well on his way to becoming licensed to fly both airplanes and copters, he’s not bubbling over to get his driver’s license. When you’re flying, he figures, “there’s less things to hit.”

The locally born teen from greater Sebastopol knows that as he grows and works toward the dream job he settled on during the region’s disastrous 2015 wildfire — to fly air tankers — he’ll need to also pile on some height and weight.

Before he could take off alone Thursday in a two-seat Robinson R22 chopper, instructor Spencer had to set aboard a sandbag. With just the 5-foot-6, 110-pound kid in the cockpit, the small whirlybird would have been 25 pounds too light to safely fly.

He successfully took off and landed the helicopter, for that first solo flight not venturing from above the airport. Hours later, one of his North Coast Air flight instructors, Art Hayssen, cleared him to take off alone, enter the landing pattern and land in a Cessna 152.

No problem.

With only a tiny percentage of Americans learning to fly either an airplane or a helicopter, it is exceedingly rare for someone to fly solo in both on the same day.

“He’s a very rare commodity,” Clark, of North Coast Air, said of Jacobs.

There is the story of Jonathan Strickland, who grew up entranced by aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport and went to Canada in 2006 at age 14 to fly solo the same day in both an airplane and a helicopter. Strickland held several records when, in 2017, UPS hired him as its youngest-ever pilot. He was then 25.

Accompanying Jacobs to the local airport Thursday and serving as his cheering section were his mom, attorney Danelle Jacobs; his dad, Brian Jacobs, a clinical social worker; his sister, Ella, who’s 13, and the family dog, Sam.

Danelle Jacobs said it seems to her that a fascination with aviation is in her son’s DNA. He has grown up flying with his maternal grandfather, a private pilot in Orange County.

And Danelle Jacobs remembers her son announcing years ago that whatever money he might earn or receive as gifts would go into a flight school savings account.

He fed that account with dollars he and Ella brought in selling eggs laid by the chickens the Jacobses keep on their rural property near Graton.

Naturally, he’s had to borrow from his folks to cover the costs of the airplane flight school he began in December 2017 and of the helicopter flight school he commenced last November.

Brian and Danelle Jacobs said their son keeps his credit good by studying hard and excelling at El Molino, working toward his Eagle Scout as a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 134 in Santa Rosa and maintaining a laser-like focus on his goal to become a professional firefighting pilot.

He and his folks have spent many hours hanging out at general aviation or military airports, watching the comings and goings off all manner of aircraft.

He settled on what he wants to do with his life while watching Cal Fire aerial tankers land at the air base at the Sonoma County Airport, take on another load of flame retardant and roar off to attack again the Valley Fire in Lake County in 2015.

Jacobs figures that to fly a passenger jetliner time and time again from Point A to Point B would be cool. But to run to an air tanker and take off for wherever wildlife menaces people and property, he said, “is a more rewarding career, I think.”

