Santa Rosa man injured in Highway 101 crash

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday when his car ran off Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and struck a tree, the CHP reported.

Luis Miguel Peraza of Santa Rosa was the lone occupant of the 2015 Infiniti Q50 that veered off the right shoulder of the northbound highway between Steele Lane and Bicentennial Way about 3:30 p.m., Officer David de Rutte said.

Santa Rosa firefighters used a hydraulic tool to extricate Peraza from the car.