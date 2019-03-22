Gov. Newsom declares state wildfire emergency to speed fire prevention projects; 2 in Mendocino County

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2019, 10:11AM
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday declared a state wildfire emergency in order to expedite forest management projects to protect 200 communities, including Lake County, most vulnerable to devastating fires.

“The increasing wildfire risks we face as a state mean we simply can’t wait until a fire starts in order to start deploying emergency resources,” Newsom said in a statement before a planned announcement at 11 a.m. at the Middletown library. “California need sustained focus and immediate action in order to better protect our communities.”

Also, the governor is launching a $50 million public campaign to help communities better inform residents about emergency action plans to make fire-prone areas more resilient and better prepared for fires.

In addition, he’s moving the state further to leverage technology in preparation for fires and the emergency response efforts.

Newsom’s order comes on the heels of two of the deadliest fires in California’s history, the Camp fire in Paradise November and the Tubbs fire that ravaged Sonoma County in October 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

