Jury awards $6 million for baby's coffee burn at Southern California resort

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 22, 2019, 8:03AM

SAN DIEGO — A federal jury has awarded nearly $6.5 million to the family of a 9-month-old girl who was burned by coffee at a Southern California resort.

The child suffered third-degree burns in May 2016 when she grabbed a carafe placed on a table at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa near San Diego.

The waiter testified at trial that he warned the nanny that the pot was hot. The hotel placed blame on the nanny for not properly supervising the children and on the parents for allowing the nanny to be responsible for three young kids.

But the jury found Omni 92.5 percent responsible for the incident and the nanny 7.5 percent.

Omni did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Union-Tribune newspaper on Monday.

