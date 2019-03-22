Three Santa Rosa men arrested in armed robbery

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2019, 9:41AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Three Santa Rosa men were arrested late Wednesday in connection with an alleged gang-related armed robbery on Moorland Avenue, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim called the Sheriff’s Office about 10:15 p.m. to report he had been robbed by four males who got out of a car and surrounded him on Moorland Avenue near West Robles Avenue, sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Harris said in a statement.

The men, one of whom held a knife, took the victim’s belongings, including a backpack and a cell phone. Deputies searched the area and found the four suspects in a car in the parking lot of a gas station on McMinn Avenue, Harris said.

Deputies found the victim's belongings, all but the phone, and a knife, in the car.

The robbery “appeared to be gang-related with a random victim,” Harris said.

Juan Jose Bernabe-Vega, 20, Daniel Avalos-Arreguin, 18, and Cristian Hernandez Gonzalez, 18, were arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy and felony armed robbery and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Bernabe-Vega and Avalos-Arreguin were both held on $50,000 bail; Gonzalez was released on $50,000 bail.

The fourth suspect, a minor, was cited and released to his parents.

