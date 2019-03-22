Windsor woman killed in Hwy. 101 crash by suspected drunken driver

Sonoma County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who died on southbound Highway 101 Wednesday night in what officers suspect was a collision involving an intoxicated Santa Rosa man with two prior DUI convictions.

Rosa Lua, 45, of Windsor, died at the scene of the wreck south of River Road. The collision was reported to CHP about 11 p.m., authorities said.

Officers arrested the driver of a second car found at the scene, Fernando Aguilera, 31, after field sobriety and breath tests determined he was over the legal alcohol limit to be driving, the CHP said.

Officers suspect Aguilera was driving southbound on the freeway in a silver Ford Fusion when he hit the back of Lua’s car, which was in the slow lane. The impact caused her to lose control of her blue Honda Civic and hit a guardrail. Her vehicle rolled and crashed into a nearby fence and tree before coming to a stop, authorities said.

Aguilera, a repeat DUI offender with convictions in 2011 and 2009, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail hours later early Thursday morning on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon for an arraignment hearing. Aguilera was ineligible for release on bail as of Friday morning.

The CHP asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 707-588-1400.

