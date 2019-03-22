Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold rally in San Francisco

Sonoma County Bernie fans take note.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will be in San Francisco on Sunday, his first trip to the city since announcing his second White House bid last month.

The Vermont senator will be visiting the Great Meadow Park at Fort Mason. Doors open at 11 a.m and the event starts at 12:30 p.m.

If you want to attend, RSVP here.

Sanders visited Sonoma County in 2016 during his first presidential run, speaking to a crowd of thousands at the Cloverdale airport.