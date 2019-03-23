Santa Rosa boy becomes ambassador for Down syndrome awareness

James O’Leary is many things — a goofy five-year-old, a preschooler in Santa Rosa, an open-heart surgery survivor, and a charming kid with Down syndrome.



And now, he is a global ambassador for Nothing Down, an organization dedicated to changing the way the world views Down syndrome.



James is enrolled at Lattice Educational Achievement Preschool (LEAP) in Santa Rosa, an "inclusive educational" program that "provides an environment that fosters a sense of belonging, accomplishment, and the joy of learning in all children."



Nancy Alcott, executive director of LEAP, said they were the first school in the county to be all-inclusive.



“James is a wonderful little guy who brightens up the program," Alcott said.



Research shows positive impacts for kids with and without disabilities when learning alongside one another. In his class, James is known to comfort crying kids and bring smiles out of people.



“His teacher says he is the most empathetic kid,” James’ mom Larkin O’Leary said.



James is still considered non-verbal, but he has some communication skills. He happily yells words he knows, the names of his friends, and his age — “five!”



He also knows over 300 sign language signs, covering numbers, letters, animals and more.



Larkin O’Leary said the road has been challenging.



“We definitely go through days of mourning where we see other kids his age doing things he can’t do,” she said.



When James was born, he had a hole in his heart and was immediately rushed to San Francisco for surgery. This would be the first of 26 surgeries for James, three of them major.



“We were more concerned about him staying alive” than the Down syndrome diagnosis, Larkin O’Leary said.



Days like Halloween are hard, because James can’t eat candy (intestinal problems force him to eat pureed food) or walk far (a condition called hypotonia causes him to tire easily).



“I couldn’t go to mommy-and-me class because my son was having open heart surgery,” O’Leary said.



But with the goal of promoting a message of acceptance and inclusion, Larkin O’Leary started an organization called “Just Two Moms” along with another parent of a kid with Down syndrome. Together, they travel to schools and do assemblies across Sonoma County, answering people’s questions about all disabilities.



“It’s just a label, that’s all it is. We all have labels,” Larkin O’Leary said.



James is one of 37 global ambassadors for Nothing Down. His mom says he loves getting his picture taken, making him perfect for the role.



She has been sharing details of James' life, first on a blog and then on Facebook.



“It makes me cry that people are so thankful that I’m sharing his story,” she said.



Her message is clear — there’s a person behind every disability.



“They just want to be accepted and included. But you also have to understand where they’re coming from.”