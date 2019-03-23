Fatal accident shuts down Highway 101 near Geyserville

A three-vehicle accident left one person dead Friday afternoon, shutting down the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Geyserville.

A blue Nissan Versa traveling south on 101 near Geyserville “made an unsafe turning movement and went across the center median” around 3 p.m., CHP Officer David deRutte said. It slammed into a maroon Toyota Tundra pickup.

The driver of the blue Nissan was killed in the impact, deRutte said. The driver of the Tundra, as well as the only passenger in the pickup, were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, though both were responsive, deRutte said.

There was also a white car involved in the accident, though it was not yet clear how, deRutte said.

An unknown number of people in the white car were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

A short section of Highway 101 was closed for much of the afternoon in the Geyserville area, with traffic being diverted through town.

The highway reopened Friday evening, according to the CHP website.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com.