Construction workers detain suspected thief in Rohnert Park

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2019, 9:05PM
Updated 10 hours ago

A group of Rohnert Park construction workers detained a man suspected of breaking into a truck at the construction site.

A worker at a construction site in the 400 block of Southwest Boulevard noticed a man inside his coworker’s truck shortly before noon, Rohnert Park police Sgt. Anthony Savas said. The worker asked the man if he knew the owner of the truck, and the man said yes.

The worker then notified the owner of the truck, who found the man still there, Savas said. They physically restrained him but did not injure him, holding him down until police arrived.

“It’s pretty brazen, just the time frame it was happening, smack dab in the middle of the day,” Savas said.

The suspect was identified by Rohnert Park police as Antonio Magana Sandoval, 36, of Rohnert Park. Sandoval has a history of prior arrests dating back to 2003, including for kidnapping and previous vehicle thefts, Savas said.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on Friday on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft and attempted grand theft. He was held in jail on $10,000 bail.

