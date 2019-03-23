Petaluma man arrested for suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run

A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and felony hit-and-run following a three-vehicle collision Friday night, Petaluma police said.

Scott Ingerson, 45, was apprehended after his unoccupied Hyundai sedan with major front-end damage was located on Lassen Drive several blocks from the scene of the 7 p.m. collision on North McDowell Boulevard at Rainier Avenue, police said in a statement.

Officers arriving at the scene were told the Hyundai driver had fled after his car, headed north on McDowell, struck the rear of a Toyota pickup that was stopped for a red light. The pickup was pushed into the rear of a Volkswagen SUV also stopped at the light, police said.

Ingerson displayed signs of intoxication and admitted consuming alcohol, police said. A preliminary test indicated his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit of .08 percent, police said. He was taken to the Sonoma County Jail for booking.

A woman and three children in the SUV complained of shoulder pain but were not taken to the hospital.