Petaluma couple assaulted when they arrive home in Turtle Creek neighborhood

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 23, 2019, 5:07PM
A Petaluma man and woman were assaulted by a man who walked up to their car just after they arrived at home in the Turtle Creek neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The suspect, who wore a black mask, knocked on both front doors of their car about 8:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Linnet Lane, and grabbed the woman by the hair and began to pull her out of the vehicle after she opened her door, police said in a statement.

The suspect and the woman were struggling over her purse when the man got out of the car and pushed the suspect away. Regaining his balance, the suspect punched the man and may have struck him with a thin ornamental iron bar, causing him to temporarily lose consciousness, police said.

An iron bar was found at the scene, its origin unknown, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and the man was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital with bruises and a cut to his head. The woman was uninjured.

Anyone who saw a suspicious person in the area before or after the incident or has surveillance video is asked to call Petaluma police at 707-778-4372.

