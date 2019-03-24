Lake County man arrested on suspicion of carrying loaded gun while claiming to be on security patrol

A Lake County man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public after authorities said he claimed to be on patrol as a security officer in the Lucerne area.

Christopher John Sorenson Jr., 28, of Lucerne, had flashing emergency lights and the words “Security Patrol” on the side of his late-model white Dodge Neon, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Asked if he was carrying a weapon, Sorenson told a deputy he was while out patrolling.

Sorenson showed the deputy a permit to openly carry a firearm. However, the deputy found the permit was only valid while performing security and investigative services, and Sorenson was not currently employed, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It also is illegal for citizens to carry a firearm even as part of a community patrol organizations, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy took possession of the loaded semi-automatic pistol Sorenson had in the holster of a tactical vest, the sheriff’s office said. Sorenson also was wearing a star-shaped badge, and a belt with pepper spray, handcuffs and extra gun magazines, the sheriff’s office said.

Sorenson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public and carrying a firearm in a vehicle. He was booked into Lake County Jail and later released after posting bail.

Anyone who may have been contacted or detained by Sorenson is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 707-263-2690.

