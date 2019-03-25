Woman suffers major injuries after car goes down embankment off Highway 101 in Cotati

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 24, 2019, 6:49PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A woman suffered major injuries Sunday after her car went down an embankment off southbound Highway 101 in Cotati.

The woman, who was not identified but was estimated to be in her late 40s or early 50s, appeared not to have been wearing a seatbelt when her Volkswagen Beetle convertible left the highway south of the West Sierra Avenue on-ramp just after 12:40 p.m., Rancho Adobe Fire Capt. Jimmy Bernal said. When first responders arrived, she was found in the passenger seat about 20 feet down the embankment, he said.

The woman was conscious, but she suffered injuries to her lower body. She had to be cut out of her car and taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Bernal said.

CHP is investigating the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

