Sebastopol crash victim suspected of DUI

A woman who suffered major injuries Sunday after a Highway 101 crash in Cotati was arrested on suspicion of driving impaired, according to the CHP.

The CHP Monday identified the driver as Leann Minadeo, 50, of Sebastopol.

Sunday’s crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on the Cotati grade when Minadeo’s southbound Volkswagen Beetle traveled off the highway then continued about 20 feet down an embankment.

It appeared she wasn’t wearing a seat belt and firefighters found her on the passenger side of the front seat, trapped by the wreckage. She was cut free and appeared to have serious injuries to her lower body, according to authorities. She was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition on Monday.

CHP officers arrested Minadeo on suspicion of DUI involving drugs and released her to the hospital due to her injuries. She will be ordered to appear in court.

