Sebastopol crash victim suspected of DUI

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2019, 2:11PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A woman who suffered major injuries Sunday after a Highway 101 crash in Cotati was arrested on suspicion of driving impaired, according to the CHP.

The CHP Monday identified the driver as Leann Minadeo, 50, of Sebastopol.

Sunday’s crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on the Cotati grade when Minadeo’s southbound Volkswagen Beetle traveled off the highway then continued about 20 feet down an embankment.

It appeared she wasn’t wearing a seat belt and firefighters found her on the passenger side of the front seat, trapped by the wreckage. She was cut free and appeared to have serious injuries to her lower body, according to authorities. She was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition on Monday.

CHP officers arrested Minadeo on suspicion of DUI involving drugs and released her to the hospital due to her injuries. She will be ordered to appear in court.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine